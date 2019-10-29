Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 128 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Jerome Dio Fanaro, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

Laura Lacey Cobb, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Assaults

Amber Ave., 6700 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

California Ave., 800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

N 9th Street, 800 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.

Vandenberg road, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

