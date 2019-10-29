Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 128 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jerome Dio Fanaro, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Laura Lacey Cobb, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Amber Ave., 6700 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
California Ave., 800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
N 9th Street, 800 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Vandenberg road, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.