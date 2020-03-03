Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 139 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Paulina Marie Carnagey, 26, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Triston Timothy Tubbs, 23, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Jeffery Michael Sears, 30, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Frank Odesha, 55, no location listed, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 2000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Brooklyn Ave., 3600 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Sierra Place, 7100 block, burglary reported Monday night.
Derby Street, 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Garden Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 3400 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
S Main Street/E Front Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Pelican Street/California Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Daggett Ave./Campus Drive, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Hope Street/Cannon Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.