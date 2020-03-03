Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 139 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Paulina Marie Carnagey, 26, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Triston Timothy Tubbs, 23, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Jeffery Michael Sears, 30, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

DUII

Frank Odesha, 55, no location listed, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Assaults

None reported.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Washburn Way, 2000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Brooklyn Ave., 3600 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.

Sierra Place, 7100 block, burglary reported Monday night.

Derby Street, 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Garden Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Crashes

Washburn Way, 3400 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.

S Main Street/E Front Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.

Pelican Street/California Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.

Daggett Ave./Campus Drive, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.

Hope Street/Cannon Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.

