Klamath County Jail
Heather Rachel Duncan, Keno, probation violation, held without bail.
James William Hamilton, Klamath Falls, probation violation, reg sanction ctr, held in lieu $7,500 bail.
Mekala Jade Rawlins, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Andre Blue Davis, Klamath Falls, seven counts of fail to appear – bench warrant, held in lieu $250,000 bail.
Jesse Ray Schaeffer, Klamath Falls, unlawful use of weapon, 2nd degree rape, held in lieu $20,000 bail.
Edward Cotherman, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu $12,500 bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
No assaults reported
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Riverside Dr, 300 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th St, 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave, 2800 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Hilyard Ave, 4000 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Bisbee St, 3000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
California Ave, 1330 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th St, 5900 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Westside Rd/140 W, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Michael Rd/97 N, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Brant Dr, 5900 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Ogden St, 1900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
N 5th St, 300 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Collisions
Washburn Way/Laverne Ave, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
39, 6200 block, hit and run reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way/S 6th St, motor vehicle with injuries reported Monday evening.
Lakeport Blvd, 3300 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Veterans Park, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Miller Island Wildlife Refuge, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Monday
4:22 p.m., medical, S 6th St, 2500 block.
6:52 p.m., medical, Daggett Ave, 2800 block.
9:58 p.m., medical, Wiard St, 2700 block.
10:52 p.m., medical, Saint Andrews Cir, 9300 block.
Tuesday
1:34 a.m., medical, Cannon Ave, 4500 block.
7:17 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
8:13 a.m., medical, Contorta Point Campground.
9:08 a.m., medical, Sportsmans Park.
9:12 a.m., medical, Etna St, 500 block.
10:09 a.m., medical, Riveredge Rd, 5500 block.
10:24 a.m., medical, S Carroll St, 100 block.
10:29 a.m., medical, 1st St, 8900 block.
10:56 a.m., medical, Jerry Rd, 149500 block.
11:04 a.m., medical, Main St, 200 block.
12:26 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd, 2200 block.
12:37 p.m., medical, S 6th St, 3800 block.
1:18 p.m., medical, S 6th St, 2000 block.
1:28 p.m., medical, Division St, 1300 block.