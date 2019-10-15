Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 110 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Hernandez; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, menacing; booked and released.
Sasha Marie Woods, Chiloquin, parole violation, booked and released.
Aaron Michael Gillihan; Chiloquin; six counts of first-degree encourage child sex abuse, six counts of second-degree encourage child sex abuse; booked and released.
Nestor Toro-Ruiz, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Highway 58, MP 67, assault reported Monday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Arthur Street, 1900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Old Fort Road, 1800 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Big Buck Lane, 8100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Trinity Street, 100 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Butte Street, 2900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 6000 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Travis Way, 4700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 5100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Morningside Lane, 1400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Accidents{/span}
Cater Lake Parkway/S 6th Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 3400 block, hit and run reported Monday afternoon.
Avalon Street/S 6th Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, hit and run reported Monday afternoon.
Cater Lake Parkway/S 6th Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Esplanade Ave./Carter Lake Parkway, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday evening.
Highway 97, MP 194, non-injury accident reported Monday night.
Mazama Drive/Summers Lane, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday night.
Summers Lane, 4300 block, non-injury accident reported Monday night.
Washburn Way/Shasta Way, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Monday{/span}
3:40 p.m., smoke report, Bartlett Ave./Summers Lane.
4:03 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 3700 block.
4:06 p.m., smoke report, Moccasin Lane, 22700 block.
5:21 p.m., medical, Avalon Street/S 6th Street.
5:38 p.m., medical, S Lalakes Ave., 300 block.
7:38 p.m., medical, Bryant Williams Drive, 1400 block.
8:09 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2500 block.
8:42 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
8:44 p.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block.
9:00 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block.
Tuesday{/span}
12:02 a.m., medical, Wasco Ave., 300 block.
12:20 a.m., medical, Judy Court, 5700 block.
7:10 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block.
9:35 a.m., medical, Linda Vista Drive, 2300 block.
10:32 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 1900 block.
10:35 p.m., medical, Yonna drive, 11100 block.
11:12 a.m., medical, Hilyard Ave., 6500 block.
12:06 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 2900 block.
2:05 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
2:21 p.m., medical, Highway 97, MP 189.
{span class=”print_trim”}2:45 p.m., medical, Wantland Ave., 2300 block.