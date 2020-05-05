Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Melissa Anne Beacom, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
James David Knoester, 43, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
3rd Street, 2200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Quarry Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Kurtz Road, 149700 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 3000 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Callahan Road, 26200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
E Main Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
California Ave., 1000 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Kelley Drive, 3800 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Main Street/N 3rd Street, hit and run reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 39, MP 4, crash reported Tuesday afternoon.