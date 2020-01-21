Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 145 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in Klamath County Jail
Randy Keith Parrish, 45, Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Ty Michael Ferguson, 22, Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Travis Lyle Sipp, 39, Lakeview; third-degree robbery, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $11,000 bail.
Allen C Warren, 45, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assault
Summers Lane, 1300 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
East Main Street, 900 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Kane Street, 2800 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
North Eighth Street, 600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Vandenberg Road, 3200 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Gracies Road, 147100 block, burglary reported Monday evening.
Mitchell Street, 1600 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Wantland Avenue, 2200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Sherwood Drive, 5400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 97 North, 5300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Division Street, 400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Kane Street/Shasta Way, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 5100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
North Alameda Avenue, 900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 1900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crest Street, 2700 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.