Klamath County Jail

As of Friday afternoon, there were 122 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Candy Jo Yong, Chiloquin, failure to register as a sex offender, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Austin James Carpenter; Klamath Falls; two counts of failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, false information to the police; held in lieu of $22,500 bail.

Robert Ronald Joseph Long, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Patrick Eugene Zierke, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.

Billy Wayne Casey, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

George Earl Shipp; Klamath Falls; failure to appear, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

DUII

None were reported.

