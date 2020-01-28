Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 139 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Todd Alana Whitehorn, 20, Bend, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful manufacturing of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $155,000 bail.
Brandon Joel Hastings, 40, Bend; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful manufacturing of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $127,500 bail.
Dolores Jasmine Atanacio, 28, Anaheim, Calif., possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Angela Marie Richey, 34, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Doug William Brunnemer, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, fourth-degree assault/witnessed by a minor child; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Henry Arthur Carr, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Katherine Elizabeth Peters, 29, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Harold Joseph Roemer; 67; College Place, Wash.; felony DUII; held without bail.
Assaults
Ward Street, 300 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
North 10th Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 3400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
South Seventh Street, 500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Swisher Road, 15700 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
North Fourth Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Main Street, 700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 3300 block, hit and run reported Monday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway/Esplanade Ave., crash reported Monday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway/Earl Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Klamath Avenue, South 12th Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 58, MP 77, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Main Street, 600 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Monday
3:42 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 10800 block.
4:14 p.m., medical, Brazil Road, 19000 block.
4:33 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
5:06 p.m., medical, Carlson Drive, 1100 block.
5:17 p.m., medical, N Polk Street, 200 block.
6:52 p.m., medical, Arthur Street, 1900 block.
7:01 p.m., medical, Potter Street, 100 block.
7:43 p.m., medical, S First Ave., 200 block.
8:14 p.m., medical, Trotter Court, 145100 block.
Tuesday
1:00 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
4:11 a.m., medical, Dorris.
4:12 a.m., medical, Darrow Ave., 2400 block.
8:32 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2500 block.
9:05 a.m., medical, Homedale road, 4700 block.
9:09 a.m., medical, Swan Court, 6600 block.
10:16 a.m., medical, Jerry Road, 149500 block.
12:03 p.m., medical, Michigan Ave., 138400 block.
12:18 p.m., medical, Hilyard Ave., 4100 block.
12:42 p.m., medical, N 5th Street, 300 block.
2:51 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 5000 block.