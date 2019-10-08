Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 115 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Krystalyn Racquel Giles, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Jessica Gail Hill, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
DUII
Laura Ellen Penkava, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Tristan Donald Riesch, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Assaults
Highway 97, 3600 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3100 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Pine Street, 10 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 4800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 3400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
South Sixth Street, 5500 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Main Street, 700 block, burglary reported Monday night.
Maywood Drive, 3000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Bisbee Street, 4500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Monclaire Street, 1300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Main Street, 400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Applegate Ave., 2200 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
97 N/58, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 6400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Accidents{/span}
S 6th Street, 5100 block, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Southside Bypass/E off-ramp, motor vehicle accident reported Monday evening.
Crater Lake Parkway/Campus Drive, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Washington Street/N 11th Street, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
Tingley Lane, 5700 block, accident reported Tuesday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway/Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Klamath Ave./S 6th Street, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Laverne Ave./Hope Street, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Monday{/span}
3:52 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 2500 block.
4:00 p.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block.
4:40 p.m., medical, Sevenmile Road, 9800 block.
4:54 p.m., medical, Valinda Way/Orinda Drive.
4:59 p.m., medical, S 11th Street, 200 block.
5:12 p.m., medical, S Second Street, 200 block.
6:04 p.m., medical, Monclaire Street, 1300 block.
7:02 p.m., medical, Main Street, 200 block.
7:28 p.m., medical, 97 N, 37700 block.
7:24 p.m., medical, smoke report, Bristol Court 4100 block.
8:09 p.m., medical, Springwood Drive, 2300 block.
8:15 p.m., smoke report, Wocus Road, 4800 block.
8:31 p.m., medical, Alma Alley/Mt Pitt Street.
9:03 p.m., smoke report, S 6th Street, 2700 block.
Tuesday{/span}
12:01 a.m., medical, Gary Street, 2100 block.
2:08 a.m., medical, Crater Lake Parkway, 700 block.
3:14 a.m., medical, Boardman Ave., 3600 block.
3:47 a.m., structure fire, Maryland Ave., 3100 block.
5:50 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 800 block.
6:43 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 4200 block.
7:35 a.m., medical, Sequoia Street, 1100 block.
8:42 a.m., structure fire, 97N, 134300 block.
8:59 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 4700 block.
10:07 a.m., medical, Delta Street, 400 block.
10:18 a.m., medical, Radcliffe Ave., 2400 block.
11:04 a.m., medical, Northridge road, 3400 block.
11:52 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 3600 block.
1:47 p.m., medical, Gettle street, 4900 block.
{span class=”print_trim”}2:44 p.m., medical, Avalon Street, 1400 block.