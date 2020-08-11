Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Sean McCarthy, 59, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Tyler William Patrick; 23; Klamath Falls; first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless burning; held in lieu of $115,000 bail.
Jose Luis Tinajero, 36, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
Samantha Kay Phillips, 27, Klamath Falls, first-degree aggravated theft, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Jason Samuel Isam; 43; Bonanza; two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
E Langell Valley Road/Market Street, assault reported Monday night.
Bartlett Ave., 4400 block, assault reported Monday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Brooke Drive, 3900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
N 3rd Street, 400 block, burglary reported Monday night.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Biehn Street, 2100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Austin Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Altamont Drive, 5700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Martin Street, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Sun Forest Drive, 12100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Maywood Drive, 2900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 3200 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
N 5th Street, 300 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
E Main Street, 700 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday night.
39/Dehlinger Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Southside Expressway/Memorial Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Bartlett Ave., 5400 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Homedale Road/Fall Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.