Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 114 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Joshua Ryan Dean Hosack, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Bambi Lee Allen, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Howard George Louch; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree theft, probation violation; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Shasta Way, 2600 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 3300 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
White Ave., 2300 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Mickshelly Circle, 5600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
South Spring Street, 200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Maryland Ave.,5800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Main Street, 600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Palouse Lane, 35400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Union Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Anderson Ave., 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Crater Lake Parkway/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Monday
3:14 p.m., flue fire, Logan Street, 1900 block.
5:50 p.m., medical, Hope Street, 1600 block.
5:53 p.m., medical, 66, 10400 block.
6:48 p.m., vehicle fire, Summers Lane, 3000 block.
7:05 p.m., medical, S First Ave., 100 block.
7:55 p.m., medical, High Street, 900 block.
9:55 p.m., medical, 8th Ave., 24100 block.
Tuesday
12:29 a.m., vehicle fire, S 6th Street, 3400 block.
2:57 a.m., medical, Melrose Street, 1900 block.
6:12 a.m., medical, Oak Ave., 2100 block.
6:34 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
11:33 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 2900 block.
12:15 p.m., medical, Avalon Street, 5700 block.
12:54 p.m., medical, S Eldorado Ave., 300 block.
1:27 p.m., medical, Bills Road, 146700 block.
1:49 p.m., structure fire, Menlo Way, 1700 block.