Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 72 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Khenyen Shad St Germaine, 35, Chiloquin, first-degree burglary, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Branden Lee Mollett, 39, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Joshua Fordon Bowman, 48, Klamath falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Douglas Anthony Hooke; 42; Bonanza; DUII, third-degree assault, recklessly endangering, reckless driving; booked and released.
Jose Miguel Mendoza, 19, Klamath Falls, held without bail.
Daniel Mark Comfort, 31, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
McLaughlin Lane, 8700 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97, 3600 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Sunset Court, 3100 block, assault reported Monday night.
Main Street, 1200 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
E Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Mitchell Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Monday evening.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, vandalism reported Monday night.
Shasta Way, 3300 block, burglary reported Monday night.
Lockford Drive, 5400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Fargo Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Auburn Street, 2300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Charley Ave., 300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Radcliffe Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 5500 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 275, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 39, MP 8, non-injury crash reported Monday night.
Vale Road, 3600 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
Running Y Road, 5500 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 39, 8200 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.