Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 101 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Chad Everett Arnett, 47, Klamath Falls, first-degree burglary, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Catalina Diamond Prentice; 28; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of reckless endangering; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Gerber Reservoir, assault reported Monday evening.

Fulton Street/Sargent Ave., assault reported Monday evening.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Lowell Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.

Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Monday evening.

Oregon Ave., 1400 block, theft reported Monday evening.

Eberlein Ave., 2500 block, burglary reported Monday evening.

S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday evening.

Grant Street, 200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Anderson Ave., 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Crosby Ave., 2800 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.

Glenridge Way, 5400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

N 5th Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Summers Lane, 1900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Wocus Road, 4800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Division Street, 1200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Crashes

Westside Road, MP 12, crash reported Monday afternoon.

Highway 58, MP 79, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.

