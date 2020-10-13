Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday morning, there were 94 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ryan Matthew Smith, 28, Klamath Falls, failure to appear-bench warrant, held without bail.
Jose Alonzo Vega, 31, Klamath Falls, strangulation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
Ashley Ann Garrison, 31, Klamath Falls, held without bail.
Assaults
Stebbins Ave., 4300 block, assault reported Monday night.
McKinley Street, 300 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
S 11th Street, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Vandenberg Road, 3200 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Rocky Point Road, 25800 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
97 N, 5600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Harriman Route, 900 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Lincoln Street, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday evening.
S Railroad Ave., 22800 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Owen Street. 1200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Hummingbird Drive, 13600 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
W 3rd Street, 600 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Biehn Street/Hawthorne Street, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Emerald Street, 3400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Main Street/Crate Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 66, MP 49, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
Highway 97, MP 245, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.