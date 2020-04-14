Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 74 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
- Shaunna Brianne Hicks; 36; Klamath Falls; second-degree robbery, probation violation, first-degree robbery, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Cameron William Fritch; 28; Klamath Falls; first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, second-degree robbery, unlawful use of weapon; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Cristopher Mack Crapo; 30; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle; third-degree theft; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Timothy James Keimel; 51; Klamath Falls; parole violation; booked and released.
- Joseph Harland Wright; 31; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bail.
- Brianna Leigh Miller; 19; Weed; first-degree robbery, unlawful use of weapon, menacing, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- David Everett Meeks; 31; Post Falls, ID; first-degree robbery, unlawful use of weapon, menacing, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Nicholas Lee Derosier; 30; Klamath Falls; first-degree rape; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Raymond Asher Evans; 25; Spokane, WA; first-degree robbery, unlawful use of weapon, menacing, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Joseph Peter Arata; 52; Klamath Falls; first-degree assault; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Lyndsay Marie Rowe; 31; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
DUII
- None reported.
Assaults
- Mitchell Street, 1400 block, assault reported Saturday night.
- Lincoln Street, 900 block, assault reported Sunday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
- Applegate Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
- Altamont Drive, 3200 block, vandalism reported Saturday evening.
- Bartlett Ave., 3900 block, vandalism reported Saturday night.
- N. 8th Street, 200 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
- Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
- Lockford Drive, 5400 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
- Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
- S 6th Street, 5100 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening.
- N. Kingfisher Drive, 15000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
- S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
- E Main Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
- McLean Street, 400 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
- S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
- Commercial Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
- S Spring Street, 1100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
- Market Street, 400 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
- Crest Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday evening.
- Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
- Independence Ave., 5900 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
- Laverne Ave, 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
- Washburn Way, 1900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Crashes
- N. Main Street/E. Front Street, non-injury crash reported Saturday evening.
- Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon.
- S 5th Street/Main Street, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon.
- John C. Boyle Reservoir, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
- Villa Drive, 5100 block, hit and run reported Monday morning.
- Summers Lane/Denver Ave., non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon.
- Altamont Drive/Anderson Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
- Hwy. 140 W/Greensprings Drive, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.