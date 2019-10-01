Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 111 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jordan Kristopher Meharg, Klamath Falls, failure to preform duties of a driver—injury, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUI
Curtis Clifton Norsen, Bend, booked and released.
Assaults
Michigan Ave., 400 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Mclean Street, 300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Taylor Road, 18800 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 3000 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
E Main Street, 1600 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Tingley Lane, 6700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
N third Ave., 200 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
N Eldorado Ave., 500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Miller Ave., 5600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Auburn Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 5000 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Wantland Ave., 2400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Chiloquin Blvd., 300 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Casa Way, 5600 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Riverside Drive, 400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Accidents
Highway 58, MP 68, non-injury accident reported Monday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury accident reported Monday evening.
Bliss Road/Sprague River Road, non-injury accident reported Monday night.
39/50, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Olene, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Southside Bypass/Summers Lane, motor vehicle accident reported Tuesday morning.
Barry Ave./Summers Lane, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Clover Creek Road/Dead Indian Memorial Road, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Monday
3:40 p.m., medical, La Marada Way, 3900 block.
4:24 p.m., medical, N 5th Street, 300 block.
4:56 p.m., medical, Nine Mile Road, 40600 block.
5:01 p.m., medical, Bryant Williams Drive, 2200 block.
7:12 p.m., medical, Lakeshore Drive, 1800 block.
7:37 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 4700 block.
7:39 p.m., medical, Main Street, 10 block.
7:40 p.m., medical, Potter Street, 100 block.
7:52 p.m., medical, Almond Street, 2500 block.
11:24 p.m., medical, Oregon Ave., 1600 block.
Tuesday
1:19 a.m., medical, Erie Street, 1900 block.
1:34 a.m., medical, N Alameda Ave., 900 block.
4:21 a.m., medical, Etna street, 1400 block.
4:32 a.m., medical, Kings Way, 7900 block.
8:44 a.m., medical, Modoc Ave., 500 block.
10:00 a.m., smoke report, Stukel Mountain.
10:25 a.m., medical, Hope Street, 1600 block.
10:41 a.m., medical, Greensprings Drive, 3000 block.
12:39 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 2500 block.
12:59 p.m., medical, Ferndale Place, 5700 block.
2:50 p.m., medical, Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 27.