Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 128 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Donald Lloyd Campagna; Chiloquin; reckless driving, two counts of recklessly endangering, two counts of attempt to elude, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, parole violation; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Adriana Kay Logan; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, two counts of failure to appear- bench warrant; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Jaylen Alfred Ghost; Klamath Falls; two counts of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Mitchell Street, 500 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Pacific Terrace Ave., 200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 2800 block, vandalism reported Monday evening.
South Sixth Street, 3000 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Delaware Ave., 5900 block, burglary reported Monday night.
Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Pershing Way, 3000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Bartlett Ave., 4400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
South Spring Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
North Laguna Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, 24100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Main Street, 1100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Pine Street/N 3rd Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 140 West, MP 34, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97 North, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Clover Creek Road, MP 20, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.