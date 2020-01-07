Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 140 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Paulina Marie Carnagey; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, two counts of probation violation, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $31,500 bail.
Paul Jay Pokorney, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Rosemary Anne Cundall, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Frank Bernell Dodd, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jeremy James English, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Dustin Andrew Owings; Klamath Falls; DUII, two counts of felony failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $17,500 bail.