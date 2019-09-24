Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 120 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

No one was booked into the Klamath County Jail.

DUII

None reported.

