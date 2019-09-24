Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 120 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
No one was booked into the Klamath County Jail.
DUII
None reported.
