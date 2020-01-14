Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 140 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Julie Marie Davis; Klamath Falls; abuse of a corpse, two counts of tampering with evidence, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Andrew Govany Sandoval; Klamath Falls; coercion, four counts of criminal trespass; booked and released.

DUII

Britney Elizabeth Alexander, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.Highway 97, MP 236, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.

