Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 140 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Julie Marie Davis; Klamath Falls; abuse of a corpse, two counts of tampering with evidence, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Andrew Govany Sandoval; Klamath Falls; coercion, four counts of criminal trespass; booked and released.
DUII
Britney Elizabeth Alexander, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.Highway 97, MP 236, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.