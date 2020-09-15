Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 108 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Douglas Kenneth Dugger; 35; Klamath Falls; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Zackery Scott Byus, 38, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Rachel Dawn Mesenberg, 40, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S 6th Street/Homedale Road, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Lakeshore Drive, 600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
140 E, 49400 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
97 N, 71800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Arthur Street/Shasta Way, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Vine Ave., 2000 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Pacific Terrace Ave., 1400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
140 E, 61200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
N 6th Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
97 N, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Clover Creek Road, MP 16, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
Round Lake road/66, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Stevensons Park, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Crater Lake Parkway/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.