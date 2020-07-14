Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 73 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Sheranda Sheree Cole, 31, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joseph Harland Wright; 32; Klamath Falls; failure to appear violation, parole violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Robert Hernandez; 49; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful delivery of cocaine; held without bail.
DUII
John Quincy Shaw, 37, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Charles Fredric Hornecker, 56, Lake Oswego, booked and released.
Deirdre Ann Hammack; 51; Klamath Falls; DUII, fourth-degree assault; held without bail.
Assaults
Anderson Road, 18400 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Wantland Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Bonanza, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Michigan Ave., 300 block, assault reported Monday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Altamont Drive, 2600 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning.
Riverside Drive, 600 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning.
Godwa Spring/263, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Wiard Street/Shasta Way, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
California Ave., 1000 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Round Lake Road, 4000 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 5400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S First Ave., 200 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
N Laguna Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Leroy Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Hope Street/S 6th Street, theft reported Monday morning.
Tiffany Ave., 1800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
N 2nd Street, 800 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Johnson Ave., 1600 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Crescent Ave., 1400 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Mason Lane, 5300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Gettle Street, 2000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Pow Wow Lane/Klamath Forest Drive, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Lexington Ave., 1800 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Royal Coachman Drive, 41200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Vine Ave., 2000 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Lookout Ave., 1400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Miller Island Road, 500 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Bellm Drive, 4700 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Monday evening.
High Street, 600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Pine Street, 100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Union Ave., 2200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
39, 3700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Bellm Drive, 4700 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Applegate Ave./Division Street, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Riverside Drive, 1900 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Silver Lake Road, MP 6, non-injury crash reported Sunday morning.
97S/Sunrise Street, hit and run reported Sunday morning.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road/Pelican Drive, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Tingley Lane, 9300 block, hit and run reported Monday morning.
Round Lake Road/Wyatt Lane, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
140 W/Orindale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
140 E, MP 17, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
62/S Chiloquin Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Crosby Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.