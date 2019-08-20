There are 123 people currently booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a maximum capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
No new felony bookings.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Union Street, 2500 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Harlan Drive, 5800 block, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle reported Tuesday morning.
Kiwanis Park, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Austin Street, 1500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Drews Road, 32000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Swallow Court, 5000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Hill Road, unknown address, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Octavia Avenue, 100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Applegate Avenue at Mitchell Street, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 5400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Milepost 226 at Highway 97, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Martin Street, 300 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Mitchell Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 3500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 140 East, 20000 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Collisions
Denver Avenue, 4500 block, injury-collision reported Tuesday afternoon.
Medical
Tuesday
1:58 a.m., medical, Orindale Road at Highway 140 West.
3:04 a.m., medical, South Sixth Street, 200 block.
3:57 a.m., medical, Washburn Way.
6:47 a.m., medical, Madison Street, 3100 block
7:18 a.m., medical, Drews Road, 2500 block.
7:41 a.m., medical, Greensprings Road, 1600 block.
8:23 a.m., medical, Birchwood Road, 145000 block.
8:36 a.m., medical, Hilton Road, 6600 block.
8:59 a.m., medical, North Fifth Street, 300 block.
9:19 a.m., medical, Jacks Way, 7900 block.
9:44 a.m., medical, Highway 140 East.
10:31 a.m., medical, Uhrmann Road, 2600 block.
10:37 a.m., medical, Island Circle Drive, 30000 block.