Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Samantha Kay Phillips; 27; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree theft, tampering with evidence; held without bail.
Christopher Allen Hescock, 32, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
Kevin Rowdy Hurst; 52; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, probation violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assault
Highway 97, MP 251, assault reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2600 block, assault reported Monday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Home Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Patterson Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Bristol Ave., 3100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street, 3100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Summit Street, 5200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Sprague River Road, 34600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Norgold Lane, 5500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Biehn Street, 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Bunn Road, 8100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Rocky Point Road, 27700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Laverne Ave., 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
E Langell Valley Road/Bunn Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Summers Lane, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
39, 4300 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 256, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Portland Street, 1900 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 1600 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lakeshore Drive, 600 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.