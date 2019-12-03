Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 112 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Evan Michael Thomas; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, disorderly conduct; booked and released.
Christian Polanco; Bonanza; failure to perform the duties of a driver-injury, failure to perform the duties of a driver-property, three counts of recklessly endangering, three counts of second-degree child neglect, probation violation, held in lieu of $57,000 bail.
Ricky Lee Vanhoy, Medford, first-degree failure to appear, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Keturah Belle Hayles, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Rachel Dawn Mesenberg; Klamath Falls; probation violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Alexis Rivera; Milwaukie; attempt to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering; held without bail.
Kameron Anthony Ferguson-Willis; Klamath Falls; parole violation, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Haily Rebecca Short; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
California Ave., 2400 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Sargent Ave., 1900 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Crosby Ave., 2500 block, assault reported Monday evening.
East Main Street, 1500 block, assault reported Monday night.
South Sixth Street, 3000 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
North Sixth Street, 500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Main Street, 1100 block, theft reported Monday night.
Riverside Drive, 200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Broadmore Street/Crosby Ave., theft reported Tuesday morning.
Michigan Ave., 200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Klamath Ave., 900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.