Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 93 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Timothy Shane Wright, 48, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Twyla Gene Mille; 39; Chiloquin; first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, third-degree assault; held in lieu of $55,000 bail.
Edwin Villa Vasquez, 30, Klamath Falls, felon in possession of a weapon, held without bail.
DUII
Cory Jacobus Leeways, 25, Eugene, BUII, booked and released.
Thomas Allen Brown, 66, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Oregon Ave., 1700 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Anderson Ave., 3300 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3500 block, theft reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Modoc Point Highway, 36700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
E Main Street, 900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Bisbee Street, 4500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Johnson Ave., 1600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Riverside Drive, 800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
N 6th Street/Mt. Whitney Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Foothills Blvd./Vandenberg Road, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
Old Fort Road/Plum Hill Drive, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
Highway 66, MP 58, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Alva Ave., 6400 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.