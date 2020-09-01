Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christopher Ray Eugene Ryan, 32, no location listed, probation violation, held without bail.
Eric Allen Bloser; 31; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, harassment; held in lieu of $38,000 bail.
DUII
Nila Danielle Watson, 28, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Sergio Alberto Ayala, 24, White City, BUII, booked and released.
Assaults
Sargent Ave., 1500 block, assault reported Monday night.
Main Street, 100 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Sargent Ave., 1800 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Jow Wright Road/Tingley Lane, theft reported Monday night.
Sargent Ave., 1800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Bristol Court, 4100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Foothills Blvd., 4500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Chamber Lane, 4400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Nob Hill, 138500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
E Langell Valley Road, 3400 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Garden Ave., 2500 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 99, MP 46, non-injury crash reported Monday night.
Round Lake Road, 6200 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday night.
Highway 97, MP 182, non-injury crash reported Monday night.
Crater Lake Parkway/Biehn Street, non-injury crash reported Monday night.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, non-injury crash reported Monday night.
Southside Expressway/Memorial Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Sprague Rive Road, MP 7, crash reported Tuesday morning.
Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 29, crash reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 422 N, MP 3, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Austin Street/ S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2100 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.