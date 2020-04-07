Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 70 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None booked.
DUII
None reported.
Assault
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S Main Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Bisbee Street, 3700 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Madison Ave., 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Kane Street, 1000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Crest Street, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
N 4th Street, 200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 39, 8200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, hit and run reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Walnut Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
E Front Street, 200 block, 200 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.