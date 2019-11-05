Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 125 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Sheryl Marie Lanore Kelley-Espinoza, Grants Pass, probation violation, held without bail.
Roland James Hoaglen; Chiloquin; probation violation, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $57,500 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Sprague River Drive, 32100 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Division Street, 1200 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
High Street, 1000 block, vandalism reported Monday evening.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Monday evening.
Schaupp Road, 23300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Hilyard Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Radcliffe Ave., 2200 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Hawkins Street, 2400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 66, 15400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Ground Squirrel Drive, 9200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
97 North, 108300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Reclamation Ave., 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Upham Street, 700 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
North Seventh Street, 100 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
East Main Street, 1300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Accidents
South Sixth Street/Gettle Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Patterson Street/Katie Lane, hit and run reported Monday evening.
Highway 31/Sun Forest Drive, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Monday
3:04 p.m., medical, Veterans Park.
3:15 p.m., medical, 422 N, 2700 block.
3:39 p.m., medical, Gary Street, 4700 block.
5:18 p.m., medical, Cottage Ave., 4800 block.
6:42 p.m., medical, 66, 8000 block.
7:02 p.m., medical, Sprague River Drive, 32100 block.
9:26 p.m., medical, Meadowbrook Court, 14300 block.
Tuesday
3:33 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
4:10 a.m., medical, Eberlein Ave., 2000 block.
7:20 a.m., medical, Winterfield Way, 5500 block.
7:24 a.m., medical, Tingley Lane, 11800 block.
8:47 a.m., medical, Water Street, 400 block.
8:49 a.m., medical, Meadow Glen Loop, 4700 block.
9:00 a.m., medical, Homestead Lane, 15100 block.
9:53 a.m., medical, Hamaker Lane, 17800 block.
10:06 a.m., medical, Washington Ave., 2500 block.
10:36 a.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 1800 block.
11:10 a.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 3300 block.
11:35 a.m., medical, High Street, 600 block.
11:53 a.m., medical, Daggett Ave., 3000 block.
12:24 p.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block.
1:29 p.m., medical, Mazama Drive, 5200 block.
2:07 p.m., medical, N 10th Street, 700 block.