Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 137 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael Wallace Crenshaw, Klamath Falls, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, booked and released.
DUII
Amada Lea Harris; Klamath Falls; DUII, three counts of recklessly endangering; booked and released.
Assault
Vine Ave., 2100 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Freight Road Lane, 17300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Balsam Drive, 6000 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Hilyard Ave., 3400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Montelius Street, 2900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Ogden Street, 2100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Accidents
Highway 97, MP 198, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
97 South/Greensprings Drive, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 31, MP 8, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday evening.
Highway 97, MP 227, non-injury accident reported Monday night.
Highway 97, MP 176, non-injury accident reported Monday night.
Highway 97, MP 176, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Crest Street, 2500 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 177, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 97 North/Hackett Drive, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 140 West, MP 43, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 215, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Running Y Road, 5500 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Laverne Ave./Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
N. Eldorado Blvd./Daggett Ave., non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Eberlein Ave./Applewood Street, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Melrose Street/Pacific Terrace Ave., non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Onyx Ave./Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
N. Eldorado Blvd./Daggett Ave., non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 278, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Esplanade Ave./Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave./Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Southside Bypass/Washburn Way, motor vehicle accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 53, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Cherry/N Eldorado Blvd., non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Crater Lake Parkway, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
S. Sixth Street/Martin Street, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lincoln Street, 800 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 140 East, MP 8, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 140 West, MP 62, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Sixth Street/Washburn Way, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 236, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 500 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 39, MP 17, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crest Street/South Sixth Street, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 140 East, MP 11, accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97 North/Algoma Road, accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way/Homedale Road, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 287, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 39/Short Road, accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 285, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Monday
3:38 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 2900 block.
5:05 p.m., medical, Scott Road, 2200 block.
5:37 p.m., medical, Applegate Ave., 2400 block.
8:13 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 4000 block.
9:20 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 2400 block.
9:23 p.m., medical, Fugar Way, 29800 block.
11:41 p.m., medical, Anderson Ave., 4400 block.
Tuesday
12:36 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 4700 block.
4:02 a.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 400 block.
6:31 a.m., structure fire, Old Fort Road, 2800 block.
8:39 a.m., medical, Running Y Road, 5500 block.
9:26 a.m., Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
10:20 a.m., medical, Scott Valley Drive, 3700 block.
10:25 a.m., medical, Gary Street, 4700 block.
12:03 p.m., medical, Pacific Terrace Av./Melrose Street.
12:13 p.m., medical, Highway 97, MP 273.
12:27 p.m., medical, Daggett Ave., 2900 block.
12:59 p.m., medical, Springwood Drive, 2300 block.
2:07 p.m., medical, Madison Street, 1600 block.
2:17 p.m., medical, Lowell Street, 700 block.
2:18 p.m., medical, Burn Street, 1700 block.
2:24 p.m., medical, N 2nd Street, 100 block.
2:43 p.m., medical, 139, MP 55.