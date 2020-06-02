Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Levi William Warner; 37; Klamath Falls; probation violation; held without bail.
Tyler Daniel Vaughan; 23; Klamath Falls; two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Keith Lee Cronin; 39; Chiloquin; probation violation; felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Daniel Jay Paddock; 34; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
N 10th Street, 200 block, assault reported Monday evening.
John C Boyle Reservoir, assault reported Monday night.
Riverside Drive, 1900 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Owens Street, 900 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Laverne Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Monday night.
Hilyard Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Malone Road, 22100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Crashes
Highway 140 E, MP 37, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
Highway 97, MP 206, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 238, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Main Street, 010 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Oregon Ave./Roseway Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.