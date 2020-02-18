Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 135 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

David Lee Houston, 31, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Rachael Tylyn Elizabeth Wight; 25; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; booked and released.

Chey Anna Hanover; 26; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; booked and released.

Albert Elias Benavidez; 30; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Kathleen Ruth Whipple; 58; White City; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Harris James Lewis, 38, Klamath Falls, felon failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

S 6th Street, 6800 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

