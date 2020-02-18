Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 135 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
David Lee Houston, 31, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Rachael Tylyn Elizabeth Wight; 25; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Chey Anna Hanover; 26; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Albert Elias Benavidez; 30; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Kathleen Ruth Whipple; 58; White City; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Harris James Lewis, 38, Klamath Falls, felon failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S 6th Street, 6800 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.