Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 70 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jack Colin Norris; 28; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/same victim, strangulation, interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Robert Lee Faulkner; 35; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bail.
Hank James Albers; 34; Klamath Falls; parole violation, held without bail.
Kyle Evan Agard; 33; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, three counts second-degree burglary, two counts second-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $11,500 bail.
Craig Dewey Moore; 34; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
N 10th Street, 200 block, assault reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, assault reported Monday night.
Hwy. 39, 17600 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
California Ave., 800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Miracle Drive, 11200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Oregon Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Pine Grove Road, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Wheeler Street, 27500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Gettle Street, 2400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 4000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Pacific Terrace Ave., 600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
N Poe Valley Road, 18500 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Summers Lane, 3000 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
E Front Street, 100 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
Hwy. 140 E/Poe Valley Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
Hwy. 140 E, MP 24, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
Southside Expressway/Glenwood Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
Hwy. 58, 20000 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
Wocus Road/Longacre Lane, non-injury crash reported Monday night.
Hwy. 97, MP 224, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Pine Cone Drive/Old Korral Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
6th Street/Gettle Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Greensprings Drive/Hwy. 140 W, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
N 9th Street/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.