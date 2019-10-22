Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 116 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Miguel Angel Espana, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Jason Wade Carson, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Catalina Diamond Prentice, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Rick Allen Mendoza; Los Gatos, Calif.; first-degree theft, fugitive from another state; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Patrick Noel Dangeo, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Roseway Drive, 700 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

Tags