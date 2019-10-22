Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 116 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Miguel Angel Espana, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jason Wade Carson, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Rick Allen Mendoza; Los Gatos, Calif.; first-degree theft, fugitive from another state; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Patrick Noel Dangeo, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Roseway Drive, 700 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.