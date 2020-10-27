Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 90 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Kevin Lamont Smith, 50, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Ruth Ann Bravo; 49; Klamath Falls; three counts of violation of release agreement, second-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence; held in lieu of $280,000 bail.

DUII

Jacob Chandler Fitzgerald, 24, Klamath Falls, BUII, booked and released.

Brendan Frank Concannon, 28, Klamath Falls, BUII, booked and released.

