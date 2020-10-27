Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 90 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kevin Lamont Smith, 50, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Ruth Ann Bravo; 49; Klamath Falls; three counts of violation of release agreement, second-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence; held in lieu of $280,000 bail.
DUII
Jacob Chandler Fitzgerald, 24, Klamath Falls, BUII, booked and released.
Brendan Frank Concannon, 28, Klamath Falls, BUII, booked and released.