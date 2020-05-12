Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 74 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Gene Flores Cairo; 47; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft; booked and released.
Jonathan Michael Fraioli; 33; Klamath Falls; parole violation, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Terry Jene Watley, 43, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Elizabeth Crystal Willhite; 28; Pittsburgh, Calif.; probation violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Luke Andrew Brewer; 27; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/pregnant victim, two counts of harassment; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Ryan Michael Davis, 32, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Pine Street, 1000 block, assault reported Monday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Cannon Ave., 3500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Vine Ave., 1800 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Meadows Drive, 4200 block, vandalism reported Monday night.
Walton Drive, 5100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Harlan Drive, 4800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
97 N, 109400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Pepperwood Court, 4700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Owens Street/Orchard Ave., non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
Hwy. 97, MP 176, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Clover Creek Road/Mclaughlin Lane, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Hwy. 50/Harpold Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Anderson Road/Dodds Hollow Road, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Pershing Way, 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.