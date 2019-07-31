Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 134 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Nisqatawi Nmn Shuey, Klamath Falls, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail

Trent Lee Johnson, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Damon Lee Cramer, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Benjamin Todd Light, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail

Amber-Layne Fay Miller, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Richard John Schill, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Angela Rosanne Burnett, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Nickolaus Robert Neace, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Shasta Way, 2600 block, fight reported Monday evening

Gettle Street, 2500 block, assault reported Tuesday morning

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Delta Street, 300 block, theft reported Monday evening

Nevada Avenue, 100 block, burglary reported Monday night

South 6th Street, 2900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Cottage Avenue, 5600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Collisions

Sprague River Road, 13700 block, accident reported with injuries Monday afternoon

Highway 97, mile point 191, accident reported with injuries Monday evening

Williamson River Drive, 200 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning

South 6th Street, 5800 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning

Mazama Drive, 4000 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning

South 6th Street/Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon

Shasta Way/Washburn Way, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon

Fire, medical aid

Monday

6:39 p.m., brush fire, Suty Road/State Line Road

6:45 p.m., medical, Bel Aire Drive, 5600 block

7:31 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 5400 block

8:13 p.m., medical, High Street, 500 block

8:34 p.m., medical, North 4th Street, 200 block

8:44 p.m., medical, Delta Street, 800 block

8:56 p.m., brush fire, Crosswood Road, 12200 block

9:07 p.m., medical, Vandenberg Road, 3200 block

9:14 p.m., medical, Highway 139

9:19 p.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block

Tuesday

12:18 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 3800 block

12:43 a.m., medical, Union Avenue/East Main Street

1:03 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 2100 block

1:12 a.m., medical, Gettle Street, 2500 block

5:39 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 4600 block

5:52 a.m., medical, Drews Road/Tableland Road

7:54 a.m., medical, Uerlings Street, 500 block

9:39 a.m., medical, Eberlein Avenue, 2300 block

10:11 a.m., medical, Donegal Avenue, 7800 block

11:31 a.m., brush fire, Reeder Road/Short Road

12:19 p.m., medical, Annie Spring Canyon Trail

1:03 p.m., medical, Pelican Butte Road, 29800 block

1:18 p.m., medical, Veterans Park

2:15 p.m., medical, Brooke Drive, 3900 block

2:18 p.m., medical, Clover Street, 2600 block

Tags