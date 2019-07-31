There are currently 134 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Nisqatawi Nmn Shuey, Klamath Falls, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail
Trent Lee Johnson, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Damon Lee Cramer, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Benjamin Todd Light, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail
Amber-Layne Fay Miller, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Richard John Schill, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Angela Rosanne Burnett, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Nickolaus Robert Neace, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Shasta Way, 2600 block, fight reported Monday evening
Gettle Street, 2500 block, assault reported Tuesday morning
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Delta Street, 300 block, theft reported Monday evening
Nevada Avenue, 100 block, burglary reported Monday night
South 6th Street, 2900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Cottage Avenue, 5600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Collisions
Sprague River Road, 13700 block, accident reported with injuries Monday afternoon
Highway 97, mile point 191, accident reported with injuries Monday evening
Williamson River Drive, 200 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning
South 6th Street, 5800 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning
Mazama Drive, 4000 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning
South 6th Street/Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon
Shasta Way/Washburn Way, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon
Fire, medical aid
Monday
6:39 p.m., brush fire, Suty Road/State Line Road
6:45 p.m., medical, Bel Aire Drive, 5600 block
7:31 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 5400 block
8:13 p.m., medical, High Street, 500 block
8:34 p.m., medical, North 4th Street, 200 block
8:44 p.m., medical, Delta Street, 800 block
8:56 p.m., brush fire, Crosswood Road, 12200 block
9:07 p.m., medical, Vandenberg Road, 3200 block
9:14 p.m., medical, Highway 139
9:19 p.m., medical, Main Street, 2500 block
Tuesday
12:18 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 3800 block
12:43 a.m., medical, Union Avenue/East Main Street
1:03 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 2100 block
1:12 a.m., medical, Gettle Street, 2500 block
5:39 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 4600 block
5:52 a.m., medical, Drews Road/Tableland Road
7:54 a.m., medical, Uerlings Street, 500 block
9:39 a.m., medical, Eberlein Avenue, 2300 block
10:11 a.m., medical, Donegal Avenue, 7800 block
11:31 a.m., brush fire, Reeder Road/Short Road
12:19 p.m., medical, Annie Spring Canyon Trail
1:03 p.m., medical, Pelican Butte Road, 29800 block
1:18 p.m., medical, Veterans Park
2:15 p.m., medical, Brooke Drive, 3900 block
2:18 p.m., medical, Clover Street, 2600 block