Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 104 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jeremey Hannon Cantrell, 45, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Daryle Dean Colbert, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Theodore Daniel Rumsey, 33, Klamath Falls, violation of release agreement, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Rachel Maria Real, 40, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held without bail.
Tait Leroy Morehouse; 48; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Chance Joseph Clause, 34, Lakeview, parole violation, held without bail.
Summer Brook Skyles, 26, Bonanza, probation violation, held without bail.
Anthony David Mears, 31, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Round Lake Road, 4000 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Gettle Street, 2500 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
California Ave., 900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Algoma Road, 13400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 6000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Mountain View Blvd., 300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Bisbee Street, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Wocus Road, 7100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Sprague River Drive, 28800 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Laverne Ave., 3700 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 5200 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 182, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
Highway 97, MP 265, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Main Street, 200 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 8, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.