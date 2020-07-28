Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 79 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None booked.
DUII
None booked.
Assaults
Biehn Street, 2100 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Winter Ave., 4600 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
E Day School Road, 300 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Harbor Isles Blvd., 1000 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday night.
97 S/Old Midland Road, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 5200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Biehn Street, 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Bryant Ave., 5000 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Forbes Road/Freemont Road, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Homedale Road/Bartlett Ave., theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 11th Street/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Southside Bypass/ Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Lakeshore Drive, 600 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.