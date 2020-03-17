Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 119 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Devin Michael Hilsabeck, Klamath Falls, theft in the 1st degree, burglary in the 1st degree, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Bryan Wallace Collins, Klamath Falls, theft in the 1st degree, burglary in the 1st degree, parole violation, held in lieu of $35,000.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Arthur Street, 1900 block, assault reported Monday afternoon

North 2nd Street, 100 block, assault reported Monday afternoon

Mitchell Street, 500 block, assault reported Monday evening

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Cleveland Avenue, 4400 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon

South 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

South 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Oregon Avenue, 1700 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning

Bartlett Avenue, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

South Third Avenue, 600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

South 6th Street, 2300 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon

Main Street, 500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Collisions

Orchard Avenue/Division Street, hit-and-run reported Monday afternoon

South 5th Street, 700 block, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon

Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning

Riverside Drive 300 block, hit-and-run reported Tuesday morning

South 6th Street, 5500 block, hit-and-run reported Tuesday afternoon

