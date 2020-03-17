There are currently 119 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Devin Michael Hilsabeck, Klamath Falls, theft in the 1st degree, burglary in the 1st degree, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Bryan Wallace Collins, Klamath Falls, theft in the 1st degree, burglary in the 1st degree, parole violation, held in lieu of $35,000.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Arthur Street, 1900 block, assault reported Monday afternoon
North 2nd Street, 100 block, assault reported Monday afternoon
Mitchell Street, 500 block, assault reported Monday evening
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Cleveland Avenue, 4400 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon
South 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
South 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Oregon Avenue, 1700 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning
Bartlett Avenue, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
South Third Avenue, 600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
South 6th Street, 2300 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon
Main Street, 500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Collisions
Orchard Avenue/Division Street, hit-and-run reported Monday afternoon
South 5th Street, 700 block, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon
Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning
Riverside Drive 300 block, hit-and-run reported Tuesday morning
South 6th Street, 5500 block, hit-and-run reported Tuesday afternoon