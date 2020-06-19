Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 61 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Victor Emmanuel Pugh, 39, Klamath Falls, probation violation, booked and released.
Dakota Adkisson, 26, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Elias George Samson, 22, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
Daniel Hosea Catterall, 21, Klamath Falls, third-degree robbery, booked and released.
DUII
None.
Assaults
S 6th Street, 3500 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Bisbee Street, 3200 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 500 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Bristol Court, 4100 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Iowa Street, 120 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Homedale Road, 2400 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Collisions
Westside Road/Hwy. 140 W, collision reported Thursday morning.
N 7th Street/Washington Street, collision reported Thursday afternoon.