Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 108 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Sky The Miles Jackson, Portland, U.S. Marshall prisoner, held without bail.
Edward Alexander Cotherman, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Wendy Mae Hoffman, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Hope Street, 1600 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sturdivant Ave., 4600 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 4200 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Home Ave/Martin Street, assault reported Wednesday evening.
S 8th Street, 400 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
S Chiloquin Road, 35800 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Rector Drive, 1000 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
E Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5700 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Esplanade Ave., 1400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
High Street/N 8th Street, vandalism reported Wednesday night.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Arant Road, 8800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Martin Street, 300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Martin Street, 300 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
E Main Street, 100 block, theft report Thursday morning.
Van Camp Street, 2200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Main Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Home Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Riverview Drive/Pine Cone Drive, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Douglas Street, 29700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Accidents
Greesnsprings Drive/97 S, motor vehicle accident reported Wednesday afternoon.
97 N/58, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.
Adams Street, 400 block, non-injury accident reported Thursday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
3:00 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block.
3:17 p.m., smoke report, 97 N/Bear Flat Road.
3:26 p.m., medical, Mountain View Drive, 200 block.
3:50 p.m., medical, Hope Street, 1600 block.
3:58 p.m., medical, 5th Ave., 400 block.
4:16 p.m., medical, Harpold Road, 17700 block.
4:56 p.m., medical, Highway 39, 8200 block.
5:06 p.m., medical, Nile Street, 2700 block.
6:41 p.m., medical, Glenwood Drive, 5200 block.
7:56 p.m., medical, Manzanita Street, 1600 block.
8:05 p.m., medical, Lowell Street, 100 block.
8:36 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 1400 block.
Thursday
1:21 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 5700 block.
2:44 a.m., medical, Homedale Road, 5100 block.
3:53 a.m., medical, Hillcrest Street, 138100 block.
6:55 a.m., medical, Hilyard Ave., 4000 block.
8:53 a.m., medical, E Main Street, 900 block.
9:40 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 2800 block.
9:43 a.m., structure fire, 97 N, 31700 block.
10:27 a.m., medical, Wall Street, 1700 block.
10:52 a.m., medical, N Jefferson Street, 200 block.
11:53 a.m., medical, Shield Crest.
12:34 p.m., medical, Winter Ave., 4500 block.
1:04 p.m., medical, Meadows Drive, 4400 block.
1:41 p.m., brush fire, Kann Springs Drive, 12700 block.
2:24 p.m., medical, Gentile Street, 200 block.
2:27 p.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 4600 block.
2:39 p.m., medical, E Blocklinger Street, 400 block.