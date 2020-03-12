Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 128 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Morgan Bruce Langslet, 34, Lakeview, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Katherine Elizabeth Peters; 29; Klamath Falls; felony failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Ryan Patrick Lynch, 36, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,5000 bail.
Angel Valen Soto, 30, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Tamika Latice Charles, 33, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear- bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,00 bail.
Alexandra Skye Marie Rader, 24, Crescent, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Ron Dean Mcadams, 27, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Ezzard Ossmus Jackson, 29, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Benjamin Daniel Johnson, 38, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assault
Washburn Way, 600 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Wilford Ave., 1400 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sunset Court, 2100 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S Park Ave., 600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 6100 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
N Eldorado Blvd., 2000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.