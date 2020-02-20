Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 137 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kent William Porter, 42, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
Kassandra Catalina Garcia, 28, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Billy Wayne Casey, 52, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Conger Elementary School, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Radcliffe Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
OC and E Trail/Washburn Way, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Wantland Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 2400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
140 E, 22300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 3300 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Anderson Ave., 3300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Torrey Street, 300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Alma Alley, 2900 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Airport Way, 3000 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Keno Springs Road, 32200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
West Ridge Drive, 1100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
97 N, 5200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Homedale Road/Southside Expressway, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday evening.
Foothills Blvd./Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday night.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 175, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way/S Alameda Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
3:21 p.m., medical, Norgold Lane, 5500 block.
4:10 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
5:13 p.m., medical, S Laguna Street, 200 block.
5:15 p.m., medical, Oregon Pined Road/Drews road.
6:18 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
8:15 p.m., medical, County Road 101, 3300 block.
10:47 p.m., medical, Porpoise Lane, 29300 block.
Thursday
12:50 a.m., medical, Elm Street, 22900 block.
1:43 a.m., medical, Mission Ave., 1900 block.
8:40 a.m., medical, N Elm Street, 100 block.
9:00 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 700 block.
10:01 a.m., medical, Arthur Street, 1900 block.
10:18 a.m., medical, Daggett Ave., 2800 block.
10:24 a.m., medical, Split Rail Road, 9000 block.
10:34 a.m., medical, Second Street, 300 block.
11:16 a.m., medical, Esplanade Ave., 1900 block.
1:26 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 2000 block.
1:33 p.m., medical, Yellow Jacket Springs Road/140 E.
1:44 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1100 block.
1:57 p.m., medical, Valleywood Drive, 5300 block.
2:30 p.m., medical, Eberlein Ave., 2900 block.