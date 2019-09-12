Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 116 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Elena Rene Dahl, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Rayven Tequoi Lotches; Klamath Falls; first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, probation violation, third-degree theft, held in lieu of $236,500 bail.
Ezzard Ossmus Jackson; Chiloquin; parole violation, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Delford Ray Crain; Klamath Falls; probation violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Angela Dawn Nash, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Christopher Lee Holmgren, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Lacey Ann Grimsley-Jackson, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Larry Edward Clarke, Medford, booked and released.
Darick Martin-Wayne Hale; Beatty, Nevada; booked and released.
Assaults
Ponderosa Junior High School, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 3300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Main Street, 1100 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, 3300 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Winter Ave., 4600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97 N, 17300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
California Ave., 1200 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Geensprings Drive, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Oregon Ave., 2100 block, stolen vehicle reported Wednesday night.
Martin Street, 400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Vandenberg Road, 3200 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Washington Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Monclaire Street, 1300 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
S 9th Street, 400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Wiard Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
OR-39, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.