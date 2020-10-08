Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 86 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christopher Brian Brandt, 43, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Michelle Lynn Sorensen; 29; Klamath Falls; first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
DUII
Phillip Harold West; 23; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear-bench warrant; booked and released.
Landy Ray James Wells, 29, Fort Klamath, booked and released.
Assaults
Cannon Ave., 4500 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Ranchwood Road, 34000 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
La Marada Way, 3900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Main Street, 010 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
N Baker Ave., 300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Trinity Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Topsy Reservoir, vandalism reported Wednesday evening.
Vista Way, 1000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
N Eldorado Ave./Wall Street, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Dayton Street, 1500 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Summers Lane, 1300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
N Alameda Ave., 1400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Summers Lane, 4200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Main Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Round Lake Road, 4000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Schonchin John Drive, 1200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 11th Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Adams Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Wiard Street, crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Owens Street, 800 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.