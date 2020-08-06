Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kyler William David Barney; 25; Klamath Falls; first-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass, two counts of failure to appear; booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Rio Vista Way, 3600 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Michigan Ave., 300 block, assault reported Wednesday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Balsam Drive,4100 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Wiard Street, 2500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday night.
Hillcrest Street, 138200 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Menlo Way, 1700 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Division Street, 1200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 5200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Altamont Drive/Laverne Ave., non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Boardman Ave., 3400 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
62/97 N, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Homedale Road, 2400 block, hit and run reported Wednesday night.
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 263, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Vine Ave./Owens Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
S Chiloquin Road, 33000 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Schaupp Road/S Poe Valley Road, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.