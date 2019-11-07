Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 117 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Paul Jay Pokorney, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
James Christopher Huffman, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Kent William Porter, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Pedro Richard Padilla, Merrill, parole violation, held without bail.
James Paul Steeber, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Jon Loren Wilkinson, Klamath Falls, first-degree aggravated theft, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal, criminal conspiracy; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Scott Thomas Pawloski, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Sasha Marie Woods, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
Steven Michael Wise, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jesse Taylor Shirtcliff, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Brianna Marie Hendrix, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Assaults
Madison Street, 1500 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Wantland Avenue, 2400 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Oak Avenue, 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Wantland Avenue, 2400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97 South, 4200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 4100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Blue Heron Drive, 5100 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 4100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
McCourt Street, 400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Accidents
South Sixth Street/Crater Lake Parkway, hit and run reported Wednesday evening.
South Sixth Street/Crater Lake Parkway, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday evening.
Reeder Road, 6100 block, non-injury accident reported Wednesday night.
Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, hit and run reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 209, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
4:16 p.m., structure fire, Summers Lane, 3900 block.
4:30 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 4700 block.
5:07 p.m., medical, Mazama Drive, 5200 block.
5:39 p.m., medical, Elde Street, 33400 block.
6:11 p.m., medical, Eastwood Drive, 5500 block.
6:32 p.m., medical, Thrall Street, 2100 block.
6:34 p.m., medical, Payne Alley, 200 block.
6:56 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 2400 block.
7:00 p.m., medical, Paramount Street, 3200 block.
7:06 p.m., medical, Helm Street, 3200 block.
7:10 p.m., medical, Etna Street/Crater Lake Parkway.
8:16 p.m., medical, Austin Street, 1800 block.
9:09 p.m., medical, Lockford Drive, 5400 block.
9:35 p.m., medical, Chestnut Lane, 5100 block.
Thursday
4:48 a.m., medical, Hope Street, 2000 block.
6:00 a.m., medical, E Court Drive, 100 block.
7:36 a.m., medical, Cottage Ave., 5000 block.
8:18 a.m., medical, Bartlett Ave., 5400 block.
10:49 a.m., medical, Mazama Drive, 5200 block.
11:00 a.m., medical, Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 7600 block.
11:38 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
12:15 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 100 block.
12:19 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 3100 block.