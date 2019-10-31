Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 120 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Susan Kathleen Curtis, Klamath Falls, first-degree encourage of child sex abuse, booked and released.
Elias George Samson; Chiloquin; parole violation, third-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct, held in lieu of $6,000 bail.
Erik Lee Kirk; Klamath Falls; parole violation, two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of strangulation; held in lieu of $80,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Viewpoint Drive, 15800 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Clinton Ave., 3800 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
Crest Street, 2500 block, burglary reported Wednesday night.
North Broad Street, 100 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
North Fourt Street, 200 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Accidents
Shasta Way/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Wednesday afternoon.
South Second Street/Klamath Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
South Sixth Street/Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Wednesday afternoon.
Foothills Boulevard/Beverly Drive, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 4700 block, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 184, non-injury accident reported Thursday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Wednesday
3:28 p.m., medical, Torrey Street, 500 block.
3:35 p.m., medical, Fargo Street, 1700 block.
4:13 p.m., medical, Cortez Street, 3600 block.
4:22 p.m., medical, Bristol Ave., 4500 block.
8:36 p.m., medical, N 8th Street, 1100 block.
Thursday
7:58 a.m., medical, Kerry Drive, 34600 block.
8:46 a.m., medical, Portland Street, 1600 block.
9:21 a.m., medical, N Lincoln Street, 100 block.
10:03 a.m., medical, Mazama Drive, 5200 block.
10:24 a.m., medical, S 11th Street, 200 block.
10:36 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
11:10 a.m., medical, Cheyne Ave., 5900 block.
12:24 p.m., medical, Wiard Street, 1300 block.
1:26 p.m., medical, Highway 97, MP 175.
1:58 p.m., medical, Earle Street, 2000 block.
2:14 p.m., medical, 62, 40200 block.
2:36 p.m., medical, Avalon Street, 1800 block.
2:50 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.