Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 68 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Geoffrey Craig Seymour; 35; Klamath Falls; parole violation, attempt to commit a crime, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, pointing firearm at another; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Dillon Eugene Oden; 30; Klamath Falls; parole violation, felon in possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Theodore Daniel Rumsey; 33; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
Heather Marie Grant, 32, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Michael Merle Lefler, 29, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Chiloquin Ridge Road, 39300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Riverside Drive, 1500 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Alma Alley, 2900 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 3000 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Miller Island road, 500 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
N 9th Street, 100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Cortez Street, 3500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday night.
Ogden Street, 2200 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
S Third Ave., 600 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Memorial Drive, 2600 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Maywood Drive/Crosby Ave., theft reported Thursday morning.
Teal Drive, 8500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Lindley Way, 2200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Main Street/S 11th Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 277, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
97 N, 109400 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 4100 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.